Three heroines in race for Prabhas’ Spirit

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is working on multiple projects and the actor has a commitment for Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film titled Spirit was announced long ago and the shooting formalities will start later this year. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently working on the script. Prabhas plays a ruthless cop in this action entertainer. As per the ongoing news, Sandeep Reddy is considering three names for the role of the leading lady.

Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur and Keerthy Suresh are the names considered and one among them will be finalized soon. Mrunal is considered for Prabhas and Hanu Raghavapudi’s film. If this is true, Sandeep Vanga will finalize either Rashmika or Keerthy Suresh for the role. T Series and Bhadrakali Pictures are the producers. Prabhas is shooting for Kalki 2898 AD currently and he allocated dates for Raja Saab in April.