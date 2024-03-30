Raavaali Raa from Love Me: A Melody for ghost love

Spread the love

Ashish is gearing up to surprise with intriguing romantic horror “Love Me – If you Dare”. After impressing everyone with spine-tingling teaser, today makers dropped the film’s first single titled Raavaali Raa. Oscar winning duo MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose delivers a haunting melody. MM Keeravani’s tune is remarkable, showcasing his mastery as the melody king, even for ghosts.

Chandrabose’s meaningful lyrics capture the ghost’s yearning for someone with depth and emotion. The captivating vocals of Amala Chebolu, Gomathi Iyer, Aditi Bhavaraju, Ajmal Fatima Parveen, and Sai Shreya are bound to haunt you for a long time. The first single has quickly become an instant hit, setting high expectations among music lovers for a quality and repeat-worthy album. Vaishnavi Chaitanya of Baby fame plays female lead.

This crazy project sees Blockbuster Balagam makers Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy of “Dilraju Productions” in production along with Naga Mallidi. Shirish presenting the film. PC Sreeram will be handling cinematography. Avinash Kolla handles art work. The film is helmed by debutant Arun Bhimavarapu. Love Me – If you dare releasing in theatres on April 25th.