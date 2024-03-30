Naidu’s call to people to spurn Jagan to save AP

Spread the love

Calling upon the people to spurn this ‘most inefficient’ Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, to save Andhra Pradesh, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday made an appeal to the voters in the State not to get carried away by caste, religion or region.

Chandrababu Naidu addressed a gigantic public meeting as part of Praja Galam election campaign at Proddatur in Kadapa district. The TDP supremo is confident that there is a total change in the trend of the people and they will certainly teach a fitting lesson to the YSRCP in these elections. Jagan is the most inefficient Chief Minister as he could not take steps to construct the Kadapa steel plant in these five years, Chandrababu Naidu said and felt that Jagan has no right to talk about the development of Rayalaseema.

“How can you field a person as the candidate for this Lok Sabha seat who had killed your own paternal uncle and seek votes in his favour,” Chandrababu Naidu asked Jagan. Making a fervent appeal to the people to elect Varadarajul Reddy as MLA from Proddatur and Bhupesh Reddy to the Lok Sabha from Kadapa, Chandrababu Naidu is confident that the State will certainly march towards a golden era in the coming five years with the NDA forming the governments both at the Centre and in the State.

No power on earth can stop the movement of cycle (the symbol of the TDP) in Kadapa district and NDA’s victory is unstoppable in the State, he said and tried to instill confidence among them saying that they are not servants to any feudalist in the State. Jagan who organised a public meeting here has mobilised people from all the seven Assembly segments by offering them biryani and quarter bottle but ultimately what happened Jagan, he asked.

Leave alone the whole State the people of Pulivendula are not trusting Jagan as for him Chief Minister means adopting violent politics, adopting feudalistic tendency, murders and looting the natural resources, Mr Chandrababu remarked. Making it clear that he will never forget the sacrifices made by the TDP activists for the past several years, Chandrababu Naidu promised to honour them suitably very soon.

Maintaining that Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan has been working with the sole aim of developing the State and doing justice to the poor, Chandrababu Naidu said that Mr Pawan Kalyan joined hands with the TDP so that the anti-incumbency vote should not get divided and Jagan, under any circumstances, should win again. “I wholeheartedly appreciate Mr Pawan Kalyan,” he added.

Jagan has absolutely no knowledge as to how to create assets, he said that the State is now facing a huge debt of Rs 12 lakh cr. “I have brought the Kia car manufacturing unit and created jobs to the locals but this Chief Minister did not make any effort for the Kadapa steel plant which would have provided employment to the youth,” Chandrabbau Naidu noted.

Had even a single industry been set up in Kadapa district in the past five years, the former chief minister asked and said that the supply of the Krishna waters to Rayalaseema was the dream of the TDP founder, the late NT Rama Rao. “My dream is to bring the Godavari waters to this region and complete the Polavaram project. Had I continued in power both these projects would have been completed but Mr Jagan has totally deceived you,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

Mentioning the large number of deaths in the past five years, particularly in Rayalaseema region, Chandrababu Naidu explained how innocent persons have committed suicide and how some people were inhumanly done to death. Reiterating his commitment to provide 20 lakh jobs to the youth and notifying the Mega DSC, Chandrababu Naidu called upon the people to spurn Jagan to save the State from this autocratic rule and for better future of the youth.