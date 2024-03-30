Tillu Square Day1 Worldwide Collections – Excellent

Spread the love

Tillu Square has taken an excellent opening Worldwide with a distributor share of 13.7 Cr. Gross is at 24.5 Cr approx. The film will beat lifetime gross (33 Cr) of Dj Tillu today itself and that shows the acceptance of the first film. Also in comparison the film has taken better opening than big budget films for tier-2 heroes like Skanda (11.7 apts gross). It has collected 1 Million gross in usa alone.

Below are the area wise shares