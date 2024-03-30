x
Tillu Square Day1 Worldwide Collections – Excellent

Published on March 30, 2024

IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Must Return to Andhra Pradesh
Khel Khatam Darwajaa Bandh: Rahul Vijay's Next First Look Impresses
Nara Rohit all set to get Engaged
Ma Nanna Super Hero movie review
Janaka Aithe Ganaka Review

Tillu Square Day1 Worldwide Collections
Tillu Square has taken an excellent opening Worldwide with a distributor share of 13.7 Cr. Gross is at 24.5 Cr approx. The film will beat lifetime gross (33 Cr) of Dj Tillu today itself and that shows the acceptance of the first film. Also in comparison the film has taken better opening than big budget films for tier-2 heroes like Skanda (11.7 apts gross). It has collected 1 Million gross in usa alone.

Below are the area wise shares

Area2 weeks worldwide collectionsfirst weekend worldwide collectionsDay1 Worldwide Collections
Nizam19.91 Cr10.48 Cr3.70 Cr
Ceeded4.30 Cr2.75 Cr1.1 Cr
UA4.44 Cr2.67 Cr1.05 Cr
Guntur2.10 Cr1.29 Cr0.60 Cr
East2.18 Cr1.33 Cr0.64 Cr
Krishna1.78 Cr1.03 Cr0.40 Cr
West1.39 Cr0.81 Cr0.36 Cr
Nellore1 Cr0.71 Cr0.33 Cr
Total37.1 Cr (75.8 Cr Gross)21.07 Cr (35.4 Cr Gross)8.18 Cr (13 Cr Gross)
ROI4.8 Cr (10.75 Cr Gross)2.6 Cr (5.55 Cr Gross)0.7 Cr (1.5 Cr Gross)
Overseas14.75 Cr (27.95 Cr Gross)8.75 Cr (18 Cr Gross - $2.16 Mn)4.8 Cr (10 Cr Gross - $1.2 Mn)
Worldwide56.65 Cr (114.5 Cr Gross)32.42 Cr (58.95 Cr Gross)13.68 Cr (24.5 Cr Gross)
