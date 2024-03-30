Women hold protest with empty pots in Jagan tour

Spread the love

Hundreds of women held a protest with empty pots in chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s bus yatra in Kurnool district on Saturday. The women holding empty pots walked towards the bus in which Jagan Mohan Reddy was travelling at Jonnagiri village of Thuggali mandal in Kurnool district.

The women said that they have drinking water problem in the village. No party had addressed the issue so far, they said. They further blamed the chief minister for not attending to their problem in the last five years. They wanted the chief minister to resolve the issue without further delay.

The security personnel and the ruling YSR Congress leaders tried to stop the women approaching the bus. As they did not go back or stop moving forward, Jagan Mohan Reddy finally got down from the bus and interacted with some women.

The women complained to the chief minister that they have no drinking water in the village. They said that they have been giving representations to every leader. The issue is to be addressed without further delay, they said.

The chief minister told them that he would look into the issue. He further told them that he would resolve the issue and give them drinking water. It was then the women gave the way to the chief minister to move forward in the bus.

The issue shocked the ruling party leaders in Kurnool district. The chief minister was angry at the party’s local leaders for allowing the women to hold a protest in front of him. He wondered why the leaders allowed the women to come on to the roads with empty pots.

The chief minister told the party leaders to resolve the issue before it becomes an election issue. He advised the leaders to take care of such issues before his bus moves forward. He said he does not want to see such protests in future. He further told them that such protests would give negative publicity for the party.