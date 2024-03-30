Good turnout in Gooty Town for Jagan

Spread the love

The 4th day of the “Memantha Siddham” bus yatra witnessed an enthusiasm and support as Chief Minister Y S Jagan receiving a heartfelt welcome in Anantapur, after concluding his roadshow in Kurnool district,

The journey commenced in the morning from the outskirts of Pattikonda, with the Chief Minister greeted by cheering crowds at every turn, leading to a delay in schedule due to the overwhelming response from the people.

As the bus entered Gooty town in Anantapur district, the streets of Gooty were flooded with an overwhelming wave of support, with people lining up to catch a glimpse of their Chief Minister as the bus journeyed through the town. The unprecedented display of solidarity underscores the deep connection between Jagan and the people of Gooty, marking a significant milestone in the region’s history. The road show continued for approximately 7 kilometers from Gooty Railway Bridge to Gooty Highway for about 2 hours, with a massive crowd lining the streets to extend a warm welcome to their leader.

Earlier at Tuggali Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Memantha Siddham Yatra continues to pull people in large numbers in Kurnool. On the fourth day of the yatra, Jagan interacted with the people of Tuggali and Ratana villages and explained the schemes implemented by the government while also receiving suggestions from the beneficiaries during the meeting.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said, “there are about 10,000 people in the two secretariats of Tuggali and Ratana villages. We can see the revolutionary changes brought in by our government, which didn’t happen in the previous regime, and the people should ask why it didn’t happen earlier.”

“Out of 1,748 houses (population of 5200) in Tuggali village, we have benefited 1,666 houses, i.e. 95 percent of the houses through various welfare schemes. In the previous government, whatever work was needed, whether it was toilets, pensions, or subsidized loans, without bribes it would not be possible. In 58 months, Rs. 29.65 crores have been deposited to the beneficiaries in the Tuggali village alone. Meanwhile, Ratana village with a population of 4888 people and 1,569 houses, we have benefited 95 percent of the houses where Rs. 26 crores and 59 lakhs have been deposited into the account of beneficiaries,” said Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also listed down the scheme-wise funds distributed to the villages of Tuggali and Ratna for Ammavodi, Vidya Deevena, Asara, YSR Kalyanamastu, Pensions, YSR Rythu Bharosa which were given without bribe or discrimination.

Further, he also mentioned the number of beneficiaries in the housing scheme (66 houses to Tuggali and 122 houses to Ratana) and YSR Aarogyasri and Arogya Asara scheme, which provides free medical treatment.

The Chief Minister also explained to the people about the secretariat system with organized volunteers, and said, “RBK is a great system that takes care of farmers. The government also provides free crop insurance for every acre.”

He also talked about the revolutionary changes in the government schools where the present government implemented English medium in government schools with bilingual textbooks (one page Telugu and another side English), Tabs given to the eighth-class students, digital teaching, and so on.

“We vote in this election not just to elect an MLA or MP but for the continuation of these ongoing changes, which improve the livelihood of the poor,” said Jagan.

After interacting with pension beneficiaries, the Chief Minister said, “People should ask their family members about the pension they had received during Chandrababu’s rule and how much it was. But now, our present government is providing Rs 3000, which is not available in any other state in the country. We are spending over Rs. 24 thousand crores per annum on pensions (66 lakh beneficiaries). If we compare to other states, Telangana is in second place with only Rs. 12 thousand crores. In the previous government, only Rs. 39 lakhs were given to people.”