Spread the love

Terming Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a traitor of Dalits, TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, said here on Saturday that at least 188 persons belonging to the Dalit community have been killed in various parts of the State in the past five years while 11,000 Dalits have been subjected to various kinds of attacks.

Addressing a largely attended public meeting at Naidupet of Sullurpet Assembly segment in Tirupati district as part of the Praja Galam, Chandrababu Naidu expressed the opinion that the people will not excuse him for the blunders that he had committed in these five years. “Give rest to Jagan by defeating him in these elections as this is the only lesson that the people can teach him for his blunders,” the TDP supremo remarked.

Asking the massive gathering whether they want a leader who can create assets and distribute them among the people or a leader who can lead the State towards bankruptcy, Chandrababu Naidu promised to build houses for the poor by distributing them two cents of land each. Cheered at the positive response from the huge gathering, the TDP supremo expressed confidence that the NDA victory is certain in the State.

Stating that Lord Krishna excused Sisupala despite committing 100 mistakes, he said Jagan, however, had committed 1,000 blunders and asked whether the people will excuse him for which they unitedly said ‘no’. “I am happy at your tremendous response and this should lay the foundation for the victory of the alliance in the State,” Chandrababu Naidu noted.

Justice is not done to a single person in Jagan’s rule, he said and added that this is the basic reason as to why everyone is angry at Jagan. Making an appeal to the people to extend their support to the Tirupati candidate of the alliance, Vara Prasada Rao, and Vijaya Sri, the daughter of Nelavala Subrahmanyam, who is contesting from Sullurpet Assembly segment, Chandrababu Naidu said that industries were set up in the State to prevent migrations of the youth during the TDP regime, this Chief Minister chased them out throwing the future of the youth into oblivion.

Reiterating that the coming NDA government will take all measures for the welfare of all sections, including bringing in a legislation for the safety of the BCs, supply of safe drinking water to every doorstep and payment of Rs 4,000 monthly pension for all the eligible, the former chief minister said that assets will be created and distributed to the poor. Observing that Surllurpet is a bastion of Dalits, Chandrababu Naidu said that Jagan has totally deceived the community and even withdrew the welfare schemes implemented during the TDP regime.

Making an appeal to the people to vote for the alliance candidates and bring the NDA to power both at the Centre and in the State, Chandrababu Naidu assured the gathering that all the promises made to them will be implemented on a warfooting basis and employment opportunities will be provided for the youth.

Praja Galam is shining while Sidhham is fading, says Naidu

While the Praja Galam meetings are beaming with heavy glow the Sidhham meetings of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, are fading away, observed the TDP supremo and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday.

Addressing a colossal public gathering as part of the Praja Galam election campaign, Chandrababu Naidu said that Jagan is an egoist and highly corrupt with destructive attitude. Stating that several industries have been set up at Renigunta during the TDP regime, the former chief minister said that after the YSRCP came to power these leaders have begun extortions of these industrialists.

Steps were also initiated for temple tourism of Titupati, Srikalahasti and Kanipakam, he said “our’s is welfare while Jagan’s is creating a crisis.” The YSRCP rule is filled with commissions, land grabbings and rowdyism, Chandrababu Naidu said and expressed confidence that the people are thus ready to teach a lesson to Jagan.

Maintaining that the State witnessed industrial development only during the TDP regime, Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that there is no question of excusing anyone who had committed blunders to damage the State. “As the chief minister of the State I have taken stringent steps to check smuggling of red sanders while Mr Jagan has fielded the red sanders smuggler as the Chittoor Assembly candidate,” the TDP supremo said.

Expressing concern that even attempts are being made to pollute the highly sacred Tirumala temple which is famous globally, Chandrababu Naidu promised to establish a totally corrupt-free government after these elections. Fondly recalling the steps that he had taken to develop Hyderabad, the former chief minister said that today the city is in a number one position in the world because of his vision.

Assuring the youth that Mega DSC will be notified immediately after he takes charge as the chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu said that steps will also be taken for the protection of the poor and for their health. Reiterating his commitment to build houses for the poor in two cents, Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that the ongoing colonies will be continued. “I will take the State towards the golden era from the stone era and I will be the driver of the State,” he added.

What is most important is that Chandrababu Naidu promised to convert Chennai, Tirupati and Nellore as tri-cities and will bring the State back on track. He also made it clear that those who had committed any kind of mistake will not be spared. Chandrababu Naidu told the people that the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP have come together only in the interest of the people and assured them that he will take the State much forward on a fast pace.