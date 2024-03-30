x
Home > Movie News > Robinhood Birthday Glimpse: Incredible Action

Robinhood Birthday Glimpse: Incredible Action

Published on March 30, 2024

Robinhood Birthday Glimpse: Incredible Action

Nithiin was introduced as a con-man in the title teaser of his latest movie Robinhood which is being directed by Venky Kudumula. Wishing Nithiin on his birthday, the makers unveiled the new avatar. He is shown as Agent Robinhood in the Birthday Glimpse which was launched a while ago.

The teaser begins with the introduction of various gangs who are after the protagonist. However, the protagonist arrives in style in an entirely different look from what we had seen in the title glimpse. From his dressing to his appearance, Nithiin looks ultra-modish in the clip. As Robinhood reports on duty, we can expect some incredible action.

Si Sriram is taking care of the cinematography of the movie, while GV Prakash Kumar scores the soundtrack. Let’s wish Nithiin once again a very happy birthday.

