x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Dental Care Tips
Dental Care Tips
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Nani33: A Mass Leader

Nani33: A Mass Leader

Published on March 30, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Maa Nanna Superhero USA Premieres Today
image
End of an Era: Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Drew Attendance from CBN, Lokesh and Other Notable Figures
image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Must Return to Andhra Pradesh
image
Khel Khatam Darwajaa Bandh: Rahul Vijay’s Next First Look Impresses
image
Nara Rohit all set to get Engaged

Nani33: A Mass Leader

Spread the love

Natural Star Nani who is enjoying consecutive hits is presently starring in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram which is fast progressing with its shoot. The actor announced his next project and Dasara combo is back with it.

Nani, director Srikanth Odela, and producer Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas will be teaming up again for #Nani33 which was officially announced today. Dasara is the biggest earner for Nani who showed his Nata Vishwaroopam in it.

Seems like, Nani is going to play another challenging role in #Nani33. He is presented in a different look as a mass leader. He is seen smoking a cigar. You don’t need an identity to be a leader, is the caption that can be read on the poster.

After making a blockbuster debut with Dasara, Srikanth Odela penned a powerful script for Nani. This movie will be produced on a much bigger scale.

A team of well-known technicians will work on the movie. More details are awaited.

Next Manjummel Boys Trailer: Rollercoaster Of Emotions Previous Robinhood Birthday Glimpse: Incredible Action
else

TRENDING

image
Maa Nanna Superhero USA Premieres Today
image
Khel Khatam Darwajaa Bandh: Rahul Vijay’s Next First Look Impresses
image
Nara Rohit all set to get Engaged

Latest

image
Maa Nanna Superhero USA Premieres Today
image
End of an Era: Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Drew Attendance from CBN, Lokesh and Other Notable Figures
image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Must Return to Andhra Pradesh
image
Khel Khatam Darwajaa Bandh: Rahul Vijay’s Next First Look Impresses
image
Nara Rohit all set to get Engaged

Most Read

image
End of an Era: Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Drew Attendance from CBN, Lokesh and Other Notable Figures
image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Must Return to Andhra Pradesh
image
TATA in Visakhapatnam: TCS to Create 10,000 Jobs

Related Articles

Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree Dental Care Tips Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai Alaya F with deme Fashion Food For Good Sleep Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot Tips To Avoid Blood Clots Keerthy Suresh Festive Look Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee Mimi chakraborty Festive Look Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet Nayanthara In A Red Saree Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event Samantha at Jigra Pre release event