Nani33: A Mass Leader

Spread the love

Natural Star Nani who is enjoying consecutive hits is presently starring in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram which is fast progressing with its shoot. The actor announced his next project and Dasara combo is back with it.

Nani, director Srikanth Odela, and producer Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas will be teaming up again for #Nani33 which was officially announced today. Dasara is the biggest earner for Nani who showed his Nata Vishwaroopam in it.

Seems like, Nani is going to play another challenging role in #Nani33. He is presented in a different look as a mass leader. He is seen smoking a cigar. You don’t need an identity to be a leader, is the caption that can be read on the poster.

After making a blockbuster debut with Dasara, Srikanth Odela penned a powerful script for Nani. This movie will be produced on a much bigger scale.

A team of well-known technicians will work on the movie. More details are awaited.