Home > Movie News > Manjummel Boys Trailer: Rollercoaster Of Emotions

Manjummel Boys Trailer: Rollercoaster Of Emotions

Published on April 1, 2024

Manjummel Boys Trailer: Rollercoaster Of Emotions

Malayalam director Chidambaram’s most-awaited survival drama Manjummel Boys is all set to hit the big screens on April 6th. It stars Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathy, and Jean Paul Lal in the lead roles. The movie got more enthusiasm in Telugu after Mythri Movie Makers obtained the rights.

As part of Telugu promotions, they released the theatrical trailer. Going by it, the film follows the story of a group of friends, who decide to go for a vacation in Kodaikanal. However, things take a wrong turn, when they go into the perilous Guna Cave.

This is a film that sticks to realism and relies heavily on human emotions. It talks about attachment between friends, police negligence, and survival instincts. The movie, as we can see in the trailer, boasts a captivating narrative and impressive technical aspects.

Certainly, the prospects around the Telugu version have increased with this fascinating trailer which offers a rollercoaster of emotions. All the voices in Telugu looked all right and gave a feel of watching a straight Telugu movie. We can expect a huge release for the movie with Mythri Movie Makers backing it.

