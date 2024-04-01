Megastar about the impact of Influencers

Spread the love

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Vijay Deverakonda attended the event organized by Telugu Digital Media Federation last night. During his speech, Chiranjeevi explained about the impact of influencers in his life. He said that he is addicted to social media watching reels. “During the financial year end, I was sitting with my auditors, accountants and lawyers. They had a powerpoint presentation ready and I was busy watching Tamil cooking reels when everyone was busy. They are talking technically and I was watching reels” told Megastar.

Chiranjeevi and Vijay Deverakonda had a healthy chat on stage and they discussed about success, middle class lives and their films. Chiranjeevi will resume the shoot of Vishwambara today in Hyderabad. The film directed by Vassishta will release on January 10th, 2025. Vijay Deverakonda is quite busy promoting his upcoming film Family Star which is due for release on April 5th. Parasuram is the director and Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady.