Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Ananya Panday's No ESC Only CTRL
Jigra show time
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Dental Care Tips
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor's Inner Style
Home > Movie News > Nani's Political Thriller on Cards

Nani’s Political Thriller on Cards

Published on April 1, 2024

Nani’s Political Thriller on Cards

Natural Star Nani delivered his biggest hit with Dasara last year. He announced that he would soon work with Dasara director Srikanth Odela very soon. The scriptwork of the film is wrapped up and the extensive pre-production work has begun. Dasara producer Sudhakar Cherukuri will bankroll this big-budget attempt. As per the update, the film is said to be an intense political drama with loads of action. Nani will be presented in a new light and the final narrations are completed recently.

Srikanth Odela is busy finalizing the actors and technicians for the film. Santosh Narayanan will compose the music and background score for this untitled film. The shooting starts during the second half of this year. Nani will soon complete the shoot of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram directed by Vivek Athreya. He announced a new film to be directed by Sujeeeth and he is also holding talks with Balagam Venu for a love story.

