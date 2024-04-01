Nani’s Political Thriller on Cards

Spread the love

Natural Star Nani delivered his biggest hit with Dasara last year. He announced that he would soon work with Dasara director Srikanth Odela very soon. The scriptwork of the film is wrapped up and the extensive pre-production work has begun. Dasara producer Sudhakar Cherukuri will bankroll this big-budget attempt. As per the update, the film is said to be an intense political drama with loads of action. Nani will be presented in a new light and the final narrations are completed recently.

Srikanth Odela is busy finalizing the actors and technicians for the film. Santosh Narayanan will compose the music and background score for this untitled film. The shooting starts during the second half of this year. Nani will soon complete the shoot of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram directed by Vivek Athreya. He announced a new film to be directed by Sujeeeth and he is also holding talks with Balagam Venu for a love story.