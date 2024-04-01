Megastar back to Vishwambara

Spread the love

Megastar Chiranjeevi is busy with the shoot of Vishwambara and he took a small break from work after completing two major schedules of the film. A major schedule of the film kick-started today in Hyderabad and Chiranjeevi along with the major cast would be present for the shoot. Vishwambara is a socio fantasy film planned on a massive budget and is directed by Vassishta. Trisha is the leading lady and UV Creations are the producers.

Megastar Chiranjeevi will complete this schedule and he will jet off to Europe for his summer vacation. Several massive sets are constructed for the shoot of Vishwambara. MM Keeravani is scoring the music and background score for this big-budget attempt. Chiranjeevi is in talks with various directors for his upcoming films.