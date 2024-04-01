Megastar back to Vishwambara

x
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Jigra show time
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Dental Care Tips
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Megastar Chiranjeevi is busy with the shoot of Vishwambara and he took a small break from work after completing two major schedules of the film. A major schedule of the film kick-started today in Hyderabad and Chiranjeevi along with the major cast would be present for the shoot. Vishwambara is a socio fantasy film planned on a massive budget and is directed by Vassishta. Trisha is the leading lady and UV Creations are the producers.

Megastar Chiranjeevi will complete this schedule and he will jet off to Europe for his summer vacation. Several massive sets are constructed for the shoot of Vishwambara. MM Keeravani is scoring the music and background score for this big-budget attempt. Chiranjeevi is in talks with various directors for his upcoming films.

