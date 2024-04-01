Pooja Hegde and Naga Chaitanya to work again?

Spread the love

Pooja Hegde who was once the top actress is now struggling for offers in Telugu. The actress is yet to announce her next film after her exit from Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. Despite speculations about teaming up with young actors, none of the projets got materialized. As per the ongoing buzz, Pooja Hegde will work with Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya after a decade. The duo worked in Oka Laila Kosam. Naga Chaitanya has signed a mystic thriller to be directed by Virupaksha fame Karthik Varma Dandu.

Pooja Hegde is in talks to romance Naga Chaitanya in this untitled project. An official announcement is due. BVSN Prasad is the producer and the scriptwork has been wrapped up recently. Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting for Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel and the film releases for Dasara this year. Pooja Hegde signed a couple of Hindi films that are in shooting mode.