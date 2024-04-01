Vijay Deverakonda’s statement stirs Controversy

Spread the love

Vijay Deverakonda is very busy promoting his upcoming release Family Star. The actor is busy with interviews, media interactions and is touring across colleges. During a recent interview, Vijay Deverakonda said that he would no longer work with debut directors and he will take up films with directors who are at least one film old. He explained about the challenges working with debutants and the financials involved. Though Vijay Deverakonda was clear from his side, his statement did not go well.

He was criticized for his statement. Vijay Deverakonda earlier worked with directors like Tharun Bhascker, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Sankrityan and Nag Ashwin who have delivered super hits for the actor. There are a lot of negative comments on social media platforms for the comments made by Vijay Deverakonda. The actor will soon join the sets of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s action drama and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a cop in this action drama that is planned on a massive budget.