Megastar Chiranjeevi calls Tillu Square a must watch

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of those rare personalities who takes time to appreciate the efforts of other actors and young, upcoming filmmakers consider it as a big boast and an award to receive such appreciation from him. Now, he invited the Tillu Square team to his home and appreciated them for giving such a huge blockbuster.

Megastar Chiranjeevi stated that he and his family like many have become appreciative of Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Tillu character and his performance. He stated that he wanted to watch Tillu Square immediately, upon release. Chiranjeevi called the movie a thorough family entertainer and stated that all the naysayers comments about “adult content” should be ignored. He appreciated the efforts of the team and specially praised Siddhu Jonnalagadda for being the backbone of the movie.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Director Mallik Ram, one of the writers Kalyan Shankar and editor Navin Nooli have gone to Chiranjeevi’s house upon his invitation and found themselves awestruck by his warm wishes. The movie is set to hit the Rs.100 crore gross mark globally, pretty soon.