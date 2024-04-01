Tillu Square first weekend worldwide collections – Excellent

Spread the love

Tillu Square has an excellent first weekend worldwide with a gross of 59 Cr. Distributor share of the film stands at 32.5 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 25 Cr and the film is way past that mark. Going area wise the film has breakeven in Nizam , ROI & Overseas markets which is kind of usual for these sort of films. Ceeded and Andhra areas should achieve breakeven by the end of this week or early next week.

Below are the area wise shares