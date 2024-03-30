Talented Tamil Actor is no More

Spread the love

Critically acclaimed Tamil actor Daniel Balaji who has done several impressive roles breathed his last. He passed away due to cardiac arrest in a private hospital in Chennai last evening. After Daniel Balaji complained of chest pain, he was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai and he passed away in the hospital. Daniel Balaji is 48 and he has done films like Kaakha Kaakha, Polladhavan, Vettaiyadu Vilayaadu, and Vada Chennai. He also did Telugu films like Gharshana, Chirutha and Tuck Jagadish. The last rites of the actor will be held today in Purasaiwalkam.

Daniel Balaji started his career as a production manager and he emerged as an actor. He was mostly seen in Gautam Menon’s films. He also did Tamil serials and Malayalam films in his career. Rest in peace Daniel Balaji.