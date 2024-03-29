Fan will be dumped in dustbin after these polls, says Naidu

Spread the love

How the Before Christ (BC) and After Christ (AC) has been formulated for the world, it is TDP era for the State, stated TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday.

Addressing a vast gathering at Kavali in Nellore district as part of the Praja Galam election campaign, Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that it is certain that the fan (the symbol of the YSRCP) will be dumped in the dustbin after the ongoing elections. Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is a real feudalist who made the Backward Classes (BCs) to lose sovereignty in the State, Chandrababu Naidu remarked.

One can easily imagine the attitude of Jagan who killed his own paternal uncle was taken in a procession while illegal cases are being foisted against his sister who is asking for justice, Chandrababu Naidu remarked. Observing that Jagan did not fulfill even a single promise made to the people of the State, the former chief minister asked the people whether a single District Selection Committee (DSC) notification is issued in the past five years while 12 DSCs were conducted during the TDP regime.

Promising special schemes for the Yanadi community, the TDP supremo also assured the fishermen to introduce more developmental schemes for them than those implemented during the last TDP regime. He also assured the fishermen community to revoke the GO 217 which has become a bane for them.

Elited at the massive gathering for his Friday meeting at Kavali, Chandrababu Naidu felt that Jagan will spend sleepless nights on watching these meetings. The people are ready to trounce the YSRCP, he said that the NDA is unstoppable. “I am assuring the youth that I will provide 20 lakh jobs in the coming five years and invite investors to launch their companies in the State to provide more job opportunities,” he said.

Stating that March 29 is a special day in the history of the TDP as on this very day the late NT Rama Rao founded the party, he said this is the day when the BCs and the downtrodden sections of society got recognition. “Generally we follow Before Christ and After Christ but for the State it is the TDP era now on,” he added.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed serious concern over the skyrocketing prices of essentials, petrol, diesel and other commodities due to which the cost of living of common man has gone up steeply. Now the youth’s slogan is if they should get jobs Babu should be back in power, he stated. The employees are not getting their monthly salaries ontime, he said and promised to initiate steps by the coming NDA government in the State to regularise everything that has gone off the track now.

Jagan has no respect for the State, legislation or even the law and has no faith in the public, Chandrababu Naidu said and added that the sole aim of Jagan is mintingh money and building palaces. He also knows how to resort to a misinformation campaign with the help of the Paytm batch to blame the Opposition parties, the TDP supremo observed.

Recalling how several persons resorted to suicide unable to bear the harassment by the official circles in various parts of the State, Chandrababu Naidu asked how Babai (the paternal uncle of Jagan) was killed, Is it a natural death or was he hacked to death, Chandrababu Naidu asked.

All these happenings clearly reflect the fact that the people have no security in the State under the YSRCP rule, he said and pointed out that Jagan has discontinued even the Anna Canteens where food was being provided for the poor at an affordable price. Even the TIDCO houses were not distributed to the poor but Jagan has built a palace with Rs 500 cr at Rishikonda in Visakhapatnam, he said.

“If you vote for the NDA you will get water for irrigation, companies will be invited to the State to launch their units to provide employment, roads will be built and women will have protection. Also, the power charges will be regularised and all the pending issues in Kavali will be resolved on a warfooting basis,” Chandrababu Naidu told the meeting.