Home > Politics > Raghurama to contest the elections!

Raghurama to contest the elections!

Published on March 29, 2024

Raghurama to contest the elections!

Spread the love

Narsapuram MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju is likely to be in the electoral fray this time. Sources say that either the TDP or the BJP or even the Jana Sena would give him a ticket. A decision is likely to come in the next couple of days, the sources said.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju is confident that he would be accommodated mostly by the TDP this time. Though Narasapuram MP seat was given to the BJP in alliance, he is confident that the TDP would take back the seat from the BJP and give it to him.

He said that he had full confidence in the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu. He said that Naidu had extended support to him when he was arrested. He also had been very useful for the TDP in the last five years.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju said that he had been holding Ratcha Banda on a daily basis and had been exposing chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. It was only me who was in the forefront in exposing Jagan Mohan Reddy for the past five years, he said.

The Narasapuram MP further said that his speeches have helped the TDP to get some political mileage. The TDP as opposition had gained some political ground with his statements in the last five years, he said.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju said that the alliance partners would discuss his issue and give him the chance to contest again. He asserted that the TDP and the BJP would hold talks and finally give him the ticket.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju said that Narsapuram seat was given to the BJP. The BJP leadership in Delhi is also aware of his contribution as a staunch critic of Jagan Mohan Reddy. “I don’t have direct contact with the BJP local leaders. But that should not be a problem in getting a ticket,” he said.

He further said that the BJP national leadership will look into his candidature and give him the ticket. He also said that if it was not possible for the BJP, it would hand over the seat to the TDP, which would give him a ticket.

He asserted that he is fully confident that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu would resolve the issue in the next couple of days and announce his name as the Narsapuram MP candidate. It is to be seen how Chandrababu Naidu would take a call on the issue and resolve it.

