Vishwak Sen working with top Production Houses

Young and talented Vishwak Sen is working on a bunch of films. He is celebrating his birthday today and several announcements are made. The actor is done with the shoot of Gangs of Godavari and the film releases on May 17th. Vishwak Sen is working with several happening production houses and here are the details:

Mechanic Rocky: The title of Vishwak Sen’s 10th film is announced today and it is Mechanic Rocky. Ravi Teja Mullapudi is making his directorial debut with this film and Meenakshi Chuadhary is the leading lady. Ram Talluri’s SRT Entertainment are the producers. Jakes Bejoy scores the music and background score for this mass entertainer.

Laila: Happening production house Shine Screens is working on a film with Vishwak Sen and it is titled Laila. Ram Narayan is making his directorial debut and Akanksha Sharma is the heroine. The video announcement that was made today is quite interesting. Tanishk Bagchi is the music director.

Vishwak Sen is also working with Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas and the film is a periodic drama planned on a big-budget. The film will be announced officially later this year. Apart from these, Vishwak Sen is also in talks with a couple of talented directors and the projects will be announced at the right time.