Naidu promises to develop Rayalaseema better than Konaseema

Terming Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a traitor of Rayalaseema, TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday promised to develop Rayalaseema much better than Konaseema.

Chandrababu Naidu told an immense gathering at Banaganapalle of Nandyal district as part of the Praja Galam election campaign that soon after the NDA government is formed within 45 days he will take all measures to develop this region in all sectors. The former chief minister told the people that Jagan has damaged every village and town.

The TDP supremo clarified that the party’s alliance with the Jana Sena and the BJP keeping in view only the future of the State but not out of any personal interests. “I will take the responsibility to ensure that injustice is not done to any minority community as is being campaigned,” he told the gathering.

The TDP’s main goal is creating assets and distributing them to the people, particularly the poor, Chandrababu Naidu assured the people of Rayalaseema that the coming NDA government will initiate steps to supply the Godavari waters for this region. Regretting that Jagan has totally damaged the State by playing the game of three capitals, he felt that this is the basic reason as to why people have lost faith in him and thus no one is attending his meetings. “While our meetings are glittering, the meetings being addressed by Jagan are fading,” Chandrababu Naidu remarked.

“After murdering his own paternal uncle, Vivekananda Reddy, now conspiracies are being hatched to send his own sister to jail,” Chandrababu Naidu said, directly attacking Jagan. While the TDP’s is a vision, Jagan’s is a poison, he stated.

Recalling that March 29 is a historic day as the TDP was founded on the very same day by late NT Rama Rao for upholding the self-respect of the Telugu people, Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that the people will certainly stand by the party in these elections. “The Jana Sena activists too gathered here in a large number while the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) , which has been fighting for social justice, too joined us making the victory in the polls easy,” the former chief minister said.

Fondly recalling how Rs 30 monthly pension was paid for the poor and the old, the TDP national president said that NTR found the party to provide food, shelter and clothes to the poor. Later, the TDP has formed the National Front and the United Front, he said now the party has become a partner of the NDA.

Observing that he has now come here in the name of Praja Galam to bring in awareness among all the sections on the need to send the YSR Congress home, Chandrababu Naidu said that he is also the son of this soil. Reiterating how Hyderabad has been developed, Chandrababu Naidu said that he will personally take the responsibility to do justice to all sections, including the Madigas and Muslim minorities.

Regretting that the State has now a whopping Rs 12 lakh cr debt burden, the former chief minister said that Jagan has destroyed all the sectors and filed false police cases against several innocent persons. “I will not remain silent and will pay back with interest,” he said.

Calling upon the people to see to it that the anti-incumbency vote does not get divided, Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that the NDA is going to form the government both at the Centre and in the State. Listing out the welfare schemes that are going to be launched by the coming NDA government in the State, Chandrababu Naidu made an appeal to the public to join hands above any caste and religious considerations to send home this ‘psycho’.