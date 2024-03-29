x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics > Naidu promises to develop Rayalaseema better than Konaseema

Naidu promises to develop Rayalaseema better than Konaseema

Published on March 29, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Prabhas pays his visit to Rajendra Prasad and Vinayak
image
Big Update on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading
image
Akhil lines up two Simultaneous Films
image
Big Boost for Polavaram: Central Government Releases Rs. 2800 Crores

Naidu promises to develop Rayalaseema better than Konaseema

Spread the love

Terming Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a traitor of Rayalaseema, TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday promised to develop Rayalaseema much better than Konaseema.

Chandrababu Naidu told an immense gathering at Banaganapalle of Nandyal district as part of the Praja Galam election campaign that soon after the NDA government is formed within 45 days he will take all measures to develop this region in all sectors. The former chief minister told the people that Jagan has damaged every village and town.

The TDP supremo clarified that the party’s alliance with the Jana Sena and the BJP keeping in view only the future of the State but not out of any personal interests. “I will take the responsibility to ensure that injustice is not done to any minority community as is being campaigned,” he told the gathering.

The TDP’s main goal is creating assets and distributing them to the people, particularly the poor, Chandrababu Naidu assured the people of Rayalaseema that the coming NDA government will initiate steps to supply the Godavari waters for this region. Regretting that Jagan has totally damaged the State by playing the game of three capitals, he felt that this is the basic reason as to why people have lost faith in him and thus no one is attending his meetings. “While our meetings are glittering, the meetings being addressed by Jagan are fading,” Chandrababu Naidu remarked.

“After murdering his own paternal uncle, Vivekananda Reddy, now conspiracies are being hatched to send his own sister to jail,” Chandrababu Naidu said, directly attacking Jagan. While the TDP’s is a vision, Jagan’s is a poison, he stated.

Recalling that March 29 is a historic day as the TDP was founded on the very same day by late NT Rama Rao for upholding the self-respect of the Telugu people, Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that the people will certainly stand by the party in these elections. “The Jana Sena activists too gathered here in a large number while the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) , which has been fighting for social justice, too joined us making the victory in the polls easy,” the former chief minister said.

Fondly recalling how Rs 30 monthly pension was paid for the poor and the old, the TDP national president said that NTR found the party to provide food, shelter and clothes to the poor. Later, the TDP has formed the National Front and the United Front, he said now the party has become a partner of the NDA.

Observing that he has now come here in the name of Praja Galam to bring in awareness among all the sections on the need to send the YSR Congress home, Chandrababu Naidu said that he is also the son of this soil. Reiterating how Hyderabad has been developed, Chandrababu Naidu said that he will personally take the responsibility to do justice to all sections, including the Madigas and Muslim minorities.

Regretting that the State has now a whopping Rs 12 lakh cr debt burden, the former chief minister said that Jagan has destroyed all the sectors and filed false police cases against several innocent persons. “I will not remain silent and will pay back with interest,” he said.

Calling upon the people to see to it that the anti-incumbency vote does not get divided, Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that the NDA is going to form the government both at the Centre and in the State. Listing out the welfare schemes that are going to be launched by the coming NDA government in the State, Chandrababu Naidu made an appeal to the public to join hands above any caste and religious considerations to send home this ‘psycho’.

Next Vishwak Sen working with top Production Houses Previous Tillu Square Movie Success Celebrations
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas pays his visit to Rajendra Prasad and Vinayak
image
Big Update on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading

Latest

image
Prabhas pays his visit to Rajendra Prasad and Vinayak
image
Big Update on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading
image
Akhil lines up two Simultaneous Films
image
Big Boost for Polavaram: Central Government Releases Rs. 2800 Crores

Most Read

image
Big Boost for Polavaram: Central Government Releases Rs. 2800 Crores
image
Hyderabad Apartments Face Costly Power Upgrade Dilemma
image
L&T Challenges Kaleshwaram Project Completion Certificate Cancellation

Related Articles

Nayanthara In A Red Saree Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event Samantha at Jigra Pre release event Jigra Pre release event Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow Types Of Walking Cool facts about ants Tripti Dimri Splendid Images Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree Andrea’s energetic performance Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree