Anupama Parameshwaran about walking out of Tillu Square

Malayalam beauty Anupama Parameshwaran is the leading lady in Nikhil’s upcoming romantic entertainer 18 Pages which is heading for a Friday release. The actress is spending a busy time promoting the film. During the promotions of the film, she was asked about her next film Tillu Square which is the sequel for super hit film DJ Tillu. Anupama Parameshwaran walked out the project but there is no official confirmation from the makers. During the promotions of 18 Pages, the actress was asked about the issue.

The actress preferred not to respond about Tillu Square. “Let us talk about 18 Pages now. I don’t know what happened for Tillu Square. I also read from the articles about the film” responded Anupama Parameshwaran. 18 Pages is directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and GA2 Pictures, Sukumar Writings are the producers. Top director Sukumar penned the script of the film. Anupama Parameshwaran hasn’t signed any new Telugu films for now.