Pawan Kalyan wraps up a major schedule of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu started shoot years ago and was struck midway because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pawan Kalyan’s political plans pushed the schedules of the film further. The top actor promised the team to complete the shoot at the earliest so that Hari Hara Veera Mallu will have its release during summer next year. A major schedule of the film got wrapped up today and the schedule lasted for 40 days. The crucial interval episode along with other portions are canned in Ramoji Film City in this schedule.

Pawan Kalyan is in plans to complete the entire portion of the shoot before the end of January. Krish is directing this periodic drama and an ample amount of the budget is wasted for the re-construction of the sets and the interests borrowed for the film’s shoot. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a pan-Indian attempt which is produced by AM Rathnam. MM Keeravani scores the music and background score. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the costliest film made in Pawan’s career and Nidhhi Agerwal is the heroine.