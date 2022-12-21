Pattabhi sees scam in purchase of tabs for students

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has made Rs 221 cr in the name of tabs that were distributed as his birthday gifts on Wednesday, said TDP spokesman, Komareddy Pattabhiram.

Talking to media persons, Pattabhiram explained that the Minimum Retail Price (MRP) of each A7 lite Samsung Galaxy tablet with screen size of 8.7 inches is Rs 14,500 which is available on Amazon for Rs 11,999 while Jagan purchased it at Rs 13,262 each. When the tablets are purchased in bulk of lakh pieces, each tab will be available for Rs 9,000 while Jagan paid Rs 13,262 for each tab thus making a whooping Rs 221 cr in the name of distributing birthday gifts.

Pattabhiram asked as to why Jagan chose the BYJU’s Tuition Centre to be set up in the State which is harassing both the students and their parents. Is it not a fact that complaints have been lodged with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights against this BYJU’s centre, he said and questioned Jagan why he invited the institution to the State to set up its centre here which has gone bankrupt after raising a loan of $1.2 billion.

“Even on his birthday Jagan looted the public by Rs 221 cr in the shape of tabs and this is a part of a pre-meditated scandal,” Pattabhiram felt. He is also of the opinion that the BYJU’s coaching centre is invited to the State only for commissions. A national English daily has recently published a story that pressure is mounted on this institute to repay the debts and it will be closed sooner than later, the TDP spokesman said.

Pattabhiram asked the Chief Minister as to why the AP Content Corporation, established by Chandrababu Naidu during his tenure, was forced to be closed. The TDP leader said that Jagan alone is not distributing tabs to students as similar appliances are being distributed in the States like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana.

He asked what Minister, Botsa Satyanarayana, will say about the statement made by his own party leader, DL Ravindra Reddy, on the scam in the purchase of these tablets and on the agreement entered with the BYJU’s. Ravindra Reddy clearly mentioned that other States strongly opposed BYJU’s which had gone bankrupt, but Andhra Pradesh welcomed it, Pattabhiram pointed out.