From slates to tabs, digital gap narrowing in AP

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the distribution of tabs for the Class VIII students and the teachers in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday marking his 50th birthday. The tabs would be distributed to the students and the teachers till the end of the week.

The tabs are equipped with study material supplied by the Byju’s for both online and offline. The scheme would provide 4.6 lakh tabs for the students and 60,000 teachers spending Rs 686 crore from the exchequer. The state government had also spent around Rs 700 crore to load the Byju’s content.

This is in addition to the money spent on renovation of schools with digital classrooms under the Nadu-Nedu programme in the state.

“All of us do not have equal talent, but all of us should have an equal opportunity to develop those talents,” he quoted American president John F Kennedy.

With tabs playing a supplementary role, study material can now be on fingertips. The software has locked up other deviations and it can be used only for academic purposes, he said.

The Chief Minister also obliged when he was asked to cut a cake and listened to the speech of young students. The crowd cheered him all along.