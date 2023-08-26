Anushka calls it a skip for Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Top actress Anushka has been away from work from the past few years. Her fans have been eagerly waiting for her arrival and her comeback film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is slated for September 7th release across the globe. Naveen Polishetty and Anushka are paired up in this urban rom-com. The trailer sounded interesting and the film is carrying good expectations. Anushka decided to stay away from the film’s promotions because of her weight loss issues.

Anushka informed the makers that she would be present for the promotions only if she can cut down her weight. But the actress is yet to lose her weight and she decided to stay away from the promotions. Naveen is promoting the film all over and he is touring across the Telugu states. Anushka recorded a couple of interviews with the team and they would be aired soon. Mahesh is the director and UV Creations are the producers of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.