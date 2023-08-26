Ravi Teja’s Krack 2

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja made his comeback with Krack after a series of debacles. Gopichand Malineni directed this action thriller and was the highest-grosser among his films. Now Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni are teaming up again after a long time and an official announcement was out some time ago. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this big-budget attempt. As per the update we hear, the film is the sequel for Krack and the makers will make an announcement about this soon.

Krack 2 is the title considered for the film and Ravi Teja will thrill in the role of a cop. Sree Leela is considered for the role of the heroine and the shoot of the film is expected to start before the end of this year. Ravi Teja is done with the shoot of Tiger Nageswara Rao and he is shooting for Eagle in London.