Rahul Sipligunj denies rumours of joining politics

Recent developments surrounding Tollywood playback singer Rahul Sipligunj have taken a surprising twist. Just last month, speculations were rife that the well-known folk and playback singer was contemplating a venture into Telangana politics.

Rahul, who initially gained recognition through his singing career, shot to fame after emerging victorious in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. His popularity soared even higher when he delivered a captivating performance of the “Natu Natu” song on the illustrious Oscar stage. Reports circulated that the Congress party had extended an offer to Rahul, proposing an MLA seat, a move that garnered considerable attention.

However, today Rahul Sipligunj has unequivocally dispelled the rumors of his potential foray into politics. In a statement, he addressed his fans and the general public, asserting, “I want to set the record straight that I have no involvement in politics. Numerous rumors have surfaced claiming that I am running for MLA from Goshamahal. This is entirely fabricated news that has been circulating for the past few days. It holds no truth whatsoever. As an artist, I respect leaders from all political parties. My duty is to entertain everyone, and I intend to continue doing so throughout my life.”

Rahul emphasized that his unwavering focus remains on his music career and his commitment to the entertainment industry. “I am solely dedicated to my music career, and I have significant goals to accomplish in this industry. No political party has approached me, nor have I approached any. I urge everyone to refrain from spreading such baseless rumors and instead, continue to support me,” he earnestly appealed to his fans.