Baby movie continues its stupendous success in OTT platform

The blockbuster hit film “Baby,” starring Anand Deverakonda, Viraj Ashwin, and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, has carved a path of success both on the big screen and the digital realm. Directed by Sai Rajesh, this love triangle has not only captivated theaters but has also stormed the online space after its release on the popular OTT platform Aha, starting midnight on Thursday.

The film’s triumphant journey has now extended to the OTT arena, with an astonishing achievement of over 100 million streaming minutes within a mere 32 hours of its digital debut. Proudly displayed by Geeta Arts, the film production company, a poster proudly boasts this impressive milestone, reaffirming the blockbuster status of “Baby” in the world of OTT streaming. The on-screen chemistry between the lead actors, the engaging storytelling, and the director’s vision have all contributed to the film’s enormous success. The fact that it managed to captivate audiences despite the competition from big ticket films like BRO shows how genuine hit the movie was. In addition, the movie becoming a blockbuster in not just in theaters but also on digital platforms speaks volumes about its universal appeal.

With its monumental success, “Baby” has solidified its place in the realm of both traditional and modern entertainment mediums.