One more embarrassment for Varun Tej

Mega hero Varun Tej has done interesting and successful films in his career. His last film Ghani ended up as a flop and the film failed to register minimum openings leaving the makers in huge losses. The same is the case with his yesterday’s offering Gaandeevadhari Arjuna too opened on a poor note. The audience rejected the film badly and Karthikeya’s film Bedurulanka 2012 performed decent yesterday. Gaandeevadhari Arjuna will end up as one more disaster for Varun Tej and it is a huge embarrassment for the Mega actor in terms of the box-office performance.

Praveen Sattaru directed this action entertainer and the entire film was shot in London. The makers recovered partially through the non-theatrical rights but there were no takers for the theatrical rights of the film. Varun has been choosy and is picking up different films. But the box-office performance doesn’t depend on the actor’s decision or the choice. Varun Tej is shooting for Operation Valentine and the film hits the screens on December 8th.