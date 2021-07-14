Anushka’s upcoming project shelved?

Anushka Shetty hasn’t signed any new film after the release of Nishabdham. During the film’s release, the top actress revealed that she would announce two new projects in 2021. The year is half done but the actress is yet to announce her next. There are speculations that Anushka signed a film for UV Creations and Naveen Polishetty is rumored to play the other lead role. Ra Ra Krishnayya fame P Mahesh is on board to direct the film.

The latest update says that the film is shelved due to several undisclosed reasons. Anushka has been suffering from weight-loss issues and she could not cut down her weight after several attempts. There are also speculations that Anushka would get married soon and will stay away from films. The actress will have to break the silence to keep an end to the speculations about her film career. For now, Anushka hasn’t announced her next film.