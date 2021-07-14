Vijay Sethupathi in Rakshasudu 2?

The other day, the sequel for Rakshasudu has been announced and Rakshasudu 2 will be directed by Ramesh Varma. The film starts rolling next year but the makers are yet to announce the details about the lead actor. The latest update we hear is that critically acclaimed Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will play the lead role in Rakshasudu 2 and the film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil languages. Vijay Sethupathi gave his nod for the script narrated by Ramesh Varma but he is yet to sign the project.

Vijay Sethupathi is the busiest actor in Indian cinema and he has films lined up in Tamil and Hindi languages. The actor will sign the project after he gets clarity on his dates as per his upcoming schedules. Ramesh Varma is busy with the post-production work of Ravi Teja’s Khiladi and he will shift his focus towards Rakshasudu 2 during the end of this year. Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Uppena, a rustic love story and his performance won accolades.