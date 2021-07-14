Interesting set of digital releases this Weekend

With the theatres yet to reopen, several filmmakers inked deals with the digital giants and are releasing them directly. This week, there are a bunch of films releasing on OTTs. Here is the list:

Toofaan: Farhan Akhtar aims for a strong comeback with Toofaan, a sports drama that is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Paresh Rawal, Isha Talwar, Mrunal Thakur, and Vijay Raaz will be seen in other important roles. The film streams on Amazon Prime from July 16th. The trailer was well received by the audience.

Malik: Critically acclaimed Malayalam actor Fahad Fazil’s next film is Malik and the film streams on Amazon Prime from July 15th. Malik is a political thriller and the film was initially announced for a theatrical release on May 13th. With the theatres shut, Malik will have a direct digital release. Mahesh Narayanan directed the film and Dileesh Pothan, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan played other prominent roles.

Kudi Yedamaithe: U-Turn director Pawan Kumar is back with an interesting attempt titled Kudi Yedamaithe. Amala Paul and Rajul Vijay played the lead roles in this thriller and Kudi Yedamaithe will be streaming on Aha from July 16th.

Vaazhl: Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan produced an interesting film titled Vaazhl. Pradeep Anthony, TJ Bhanu, Diva Dhawan, Aahrav and SN Bhatt played the lead roles in this Tamil movie which will start streaming on Sony LIV from July 16th.

Apart from these, there are a bunch of international films and shows streaming on Netflix, Amazon this weekend.