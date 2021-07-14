One week… three hits… Revanth shows his ‘batting’ skills

It’s just one week that Revanth Reddy took over as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief. He managed to ensure that there is a buzz around him and that he stays in the headlines all through. Within one week, here are the three things that he got right and has shown that he means business.

SHOWS HIS INTENT: He ensured that his swearing in ceremony was a colourful affair. Day-long rally through the streets of Hyderabad was used to announce his arrival. Unlike the hush-hush swearing-in, Revanth Reddy made a statement with his rally. The presence of the large number of youths was evidence that his focus would be to reach out to the younger sections of the society. This was important as the Congress has lost its appeal among the youth. The swearing-in speech too was like his mission and vision statement. He showed that he was unlike the earlier PCC chiefs.

ESTABLISHES DOMINANCE: He deftly played his game in the Kaushik Reddy affair. He has not only exposed Kaushik Reddy’s two-timing. He showed that Kaushik Reddy was in touch with the TRS and at the same time was angling for the Congress ticket by posing as a fighter who was raring to take on Eatala Rajender. Revanth exposed him, cornered him and then edged him out of the party. This was a clear signal to most of the Congress leaders two were acting as the coverts of the TRS. At the same time he hit Uttam Kumar Reddy for another boundary as Kaushik was largely seen as Uttam Reddy protégé.

PUTS BJP ON THE DEFENSIVE: In another swift move, he met KCR critic and former MP Konda Visweswara Reddy and got his support. Thus, he checkmates the BJP. Then in another dash forward, he met BJP’s Mahabubnagar unit president Erra Sekhar and announced that he would leave BJP to join the Congress Party. He then met Dharmapuri Sanjay, brother of BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind and announced that he too was joining the BJP. These two developments have jolted the BJP, which is now on the defensive.

Let’s wait and see what other aces does Revanth Reddy up his sleeve and what surprise will he spring in the coming days.