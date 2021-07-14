AP Government orders police enquiry into Kathi Mahesh death

Controversial film critic Kathi Mahesh death also becoming controversial now. AP police have already started enquiry into this issue, details as follows.

It is known news that, Kathi Mahesh met with accident two weeks ago and he passed away in Apollo hospital during the treatment. Even though Kathi Mahesh had severe injuries , his driver did not have any major injuries and is alive and healthy. Manda Krishna raised these doubts and suspected some conspiracy behind Mahesh death. He requested Andhra Pradesh Government to intervene in this and also demanded enquiry by sitting High Court judge. In addition to Manda Krishna, Kathi Mahesh father also raised concerns and told that hospital did not inform them first about death of Mahesh but directly released the news to media.

Andhra Pradesh government accepted the request made by Dalit leader Manda Krishna and ordered police enquiry into this issue. Andhra Pradesh police have started enquiry and questioned the driver about how the accident happened and why only Kathi Mahesh had severe injuries. Reportedly the driver explained about him wearing seatbelt but Mahesh not wearing the same.

We need to wait and see what turn will this issue take