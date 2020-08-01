AP BJP defends Governor, fires on Chandrababu comments

The Bharatiya Janata Party AP unit released its official comment on the latest political developments in the State. The BJP criticised Chandrababu Naidu for his attacks on the Governor on the approval given to the 3 Capitals bills. This was nothing but the original Chandrababu style of taking political advantage out of everything. The BJP pointed out that India’s federal setup clearly demarcated powers of the Centre and also the States. As such, the Central government has no role play in the 3 Capitals bills issues. It is totally an issue relating to the respective State government.

The BJP AP leaders said the TDP was passing undue remarks against their party and the Government in an opportunistic way. The Governor has signed on the bills only after consulting the legal and constitutional experts. The Governor’s approval was nothing undemocratic or unlawful in any manner. The multiple Capitals was a decision taken by the Government. In a federal system, the State Government has the powers to take such a decision to suit the people’s requirements.

The BJP leaders asked the TDP chief not to continue his misinformation campaign. At the same time, the BJP asserted that the Amaravati farmers should get justice. All the parties should consider their problems sympathetically. The BJP has been supporting the cause of the farmers from the beginning and there is no change in that stand even now.