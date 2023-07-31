AP BJP poses 9 questions to YSR Congress

The AP unit of the BJP posed nine questions to the ruling YSR Congress on Monday. BJP AP unit general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy posed these questions at a press conference in Vijayawada.

The BJP leader wanted to know the answer from the YSR Congress leaders for all his questions. The first question was on human trafficking in the state. He said that AP stands four in the country in human trafficking and wanted to know what the ruling party would say for this.

He said that AP stands far behind among the southern states in the country in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He said that agriculture, aquaculture and horticulture sectors were developed in the state over the years and wanted to know why the GDP is still low.

He also blamed the ruling party for not utilising the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Central government. He said that the government was not availing the scheme and not utilising the funds provided by the Central government. He asked the ruling party to justify for not utilising the scheme and providing safe drinking water to the people at their doorstep.

The BJP leader also blamed the ruling party for not constructing 25 lakh houses given by the Central government. He alleged that the ruling party was more interested in providing house sites to the people for commissions rather than constructing houses.

Vishnu Vardhan Reddy found fault with the state government for not developing the government hospitals right from rural and urban health centres to the government general hospitals. He said that the government had failed to provide quality health care and medicines to the people, despite the Central government’s support.

He alleged that 80 per cent of the corporate hospitals which are empanelled were not providing health care to the people under Aarogyasri. He said that the government has to clear their bills and wanted to know why the government had not cleared their bills.

The BJP leader blamed the government for neglecting higher education. He said that the government was not providing scholarships for the students in higher education. He also found fault with the government for withdrawing Telugu language from higher education.

Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said that the government had not filled the vacant posts in the last four years. He also blamed the ruling party for not developing the roads in the state and alleged that the ruling party was more interested in commissions and cheap publicity rather than real development of the state.