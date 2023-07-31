Is Janhvi Kapoor lacking in self-promotion?

Film Industry, where the actors need strong PR, publicity and hype. Janhvi Kapoor, who is making her debut in Tollywood with NTR’s Devara talks about the same. She feels that she is falling behind because of PR and less self-promotion. The actress’s recent release was Bawaal, the film has received positive reviews, yet she feels that she needs more publicity to promote herself.

Janhvi Kapoor in one of her recent interviews with national media says that she is worried that people will not notice her or her performance. Janhvi Kapoor stated it is always bad PR but not the bad film in the past five years. She feels that she is lacking behind and yet the actress cleared that hard work will speak for itself. Janhvi Kapoor is also been roped in as the female lead actress in Ram Charan – Buchi Babu sports drama.