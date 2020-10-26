AP blow to liquor lovers: No alcohol from other states

In a blow to Bacchus Lovers, the Andhra Pradesh government issued a new GO. According to the new GO, liquor cannot be procured from other states without a valid permit.

The new GO is violative of the Andhra Pradesh High Court order directing the state government to allow people to buy three bottles of liquor from other states.

Earlier, the Jagan government had allowed people to procure liquor limiting the maximum quantity to three bottles of liquor and 6 bottles of beer. However, the new GO stated that even three bottles of liquor cannot be procured without permit.

Further, the excise department warned that people would be punished under appropriate laws if they make attempts to bring liquor from other states without permit. According to GO 310, the excise department stated that people would be booked under the Andhra Pradesh Excise Act, 1968.

The new GO is violative of the Andhra Pradesh High Court judgement on transportation of liquor from other states to Andhra Pradesh. Last month, hearing a petition, the High Court ruled that people can bring three liquor bottles with them from other states and asked the state government to implement the G.O 411.

The High Court, in its September 2 order, stated that the GO 411 specifies the maximum quantity of liquor which a person may have in his possession at a time without a permit or licence. No case can be registered against any person who carries liquor within the prescribed limit, the court said.

During the lockdown, the Andhra Pradesh government had raised prices of liquor by 75% forcing people to buy liquor from other states. The new GO is bound to land the Jagan government in yet another legal wrangle.