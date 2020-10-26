Post Pandemic: Long wait for Tollywood Directors

The coronavirus pandemic wasted almost a year for Tollywood. All the shoots came to a halt and some of the films resumed shoot recently. Tollywood witnessed massive changes and the non-casting films are suffering badly. There has been a huge demand for stars and young actors in Telugu cinema. We have a few actors and more number of directors in Tollywood. Directors like Koratala Siva had to wait for two years to kick-start his next film Acharya. Such problems of long wait will be doubled or tripled in Tollywood in the coming years.

Top director Trivikram who scored a sensational hit with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is idle for this year. He is in talks with several actors for his next. Harish Shankar narrated the complete script to Pawan Kalyan long ago and got his nod but the project may not start anytime soon. Harish will have to wait for the arrival of Pawan Kalyan for one more year. Though he has ample time to complete one more project, there is no actor available. Harish Shankar is working on web series and is busy penning scripts for his upcoming projects.

The actors would be in a huge stress and will have to work without breaks to complete their commitments and switch to new projects. The directors will have to wait and they will be forced to take enough breaks between films like never before.