Official: Srikanth’s son Roshan to feature in Pelli SandaD

By
Telugu360
-
0

Veteran director K Raghavendra Rao is all set to remake his yesteryear blockbuster film Pelli Sandadi. He will supervise the project and Pelli SandaD will be directed by Gowri Ronanki. Srikanth’s son Roshan will play the lead role in this romantic family entertainer. The makers released the look of Roshan. The youngster transformed himself and looks stylish, cute in the clicks. He played the lead role in Nirmala Convent some time ago and he is now grown up.

Pelli SandaD seems to be a perfect launchpad for Roshan. The regular shoot of Pelli SandaD starts soon. MM Keeravani is composing the music and RK Film Associates along with Arka Media Works will produce the film. Pelli SandaD will release next year.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR