Bandi Sanjay, Vivekanand arrested; Kishan Reddy reaches Siddipet

Ahead of bypolls in Dubbaka, high tension prevailed when the police on seized Rs 19 lakh cash from the kin Raghunandan Rao, BJP candidate for the for Dubbaka by-election.

A clash broke out between the police and BJP leaders when the police raided the residence of Raghunandan Rao’s kin and seized the cash in Siddipet. In the ensuing clash, Raghunandan Rao fainted. Minsiter of state for home Kishan Reddy and senior BJP leader Chintala Ramachandra Reddy reached Siddipet and met Raghunandan Rao. Kishan Reddy condemned the police high-handedness against the BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay, former Member of Parliament from Peddapalli, and BJP leader, G. Vivek Venkataswamy, also known as G. Vivekanand and a host of other leaders were arrested in Siddipet. The police and the BJP leaders clashed in Dubbaka when the police personnel tried to stop Bandi Sanjay who received minor injuries.

The seizure of money from the kin of BJP leader assumed significance ahead of the Dubbaka by-election which is slated for November 3.

The bypoll for Dubbaka Assembly constituency was necessitated after sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy’s death due to heart attack. While TRS has decided to field Reddy’s wife Solipeta Sujatha as its nominee in the bypoll, BJP is fielding Raghunandan Rao who lost twice. Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, son of former minister Cheruku Mutyam Reddy, is the Congress candidate for the bypoll.