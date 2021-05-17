AP brings Black Fungus under Arogyasri

Another scare started in Andhra Pradesh that Black Fungus was spreading fast along with the Coronavirus. Already, the virus cases and deaths were on the increase. Amid this, the YCP Government did not want to lose much time and announced that Black Fungus would be treated under the Arogyasri list of diseases.

Health Minister Alla Nani has given details about this, saying that the decision was taken at the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Considering the rising infections, the restrictions on the people’s movement would be tightened and they would be enforced strictly.

The Minister said that already over 9 Black Fungus cases were officially registered in the State till now. When the issue was taken to his notice, the Chief Minister ordered for immediate detection of these cases. Also, the necessary medicines should be mobilised to save the patients of this disease.

If any child becomes an orphan because of the death of their parents due to Covid, the Government would take care of them.