AP budget for 2020-21 estimated at Rs. 2.24 Lakh Cr

AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy presented a budget for Rs. 2,24,789 Cr for 2020-`21 financial year. It was slightly lesser than last year’s budget of Rs. 2.27 lakh crore. In the present budget, Buggana said there will be revenue expenditure of Rs. 1.80 lakh crore while the capital expenditure is Rs. 44,396 cr. The TDP boycotted Buggana speech one again over denial of scope for debate on the budget in the Assembly.

The highlights of this year’s budget are:

YSR Rythu Bharosa Rs. 3,615 cr

Social welfare Rs. 12,465 cr

Education Rs. 22,604 cr

Agriculture Rs. 11,891 cr

Health Rs. 11,419 cr

BC welfare Rs. 26,934 cr

Energy Rs. 6,984 cr

Civil supplies Rs. 3,520 cr

Finance Rs. 50,703 cr

General administration Rs. 878 cr

Irrigation Rs. 11,805

Jagananna vidya, vasathi deevena Rs. 2,277 cr

ST welfare Rs. 1,804 cr

Transport and R&B Rs. 6,588 cr

Panchayat Raj and rural development Rs. 16,719 cr

Tourism Rs. 273 cr

Women and child welfare Rs. 3,456 cr