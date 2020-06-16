AP budget for 2020-21 estimated at Rs. 2.24 Lakh Cr

AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy presented a budget for Rs. 2,24,789 Cr for 2020-`21 financial year. It was slightly lesser than last year’s budget of Rs. 2.27 lakh crore. In the present budget, Buggana said there will be revenue expenditure of Rs. 1.80 lakh crore while the capital expenditure is Rs. 44,396 cr. The TDP boycotted Buggana speech one again over denial of scope for debate on the budget in the Assembly.
The highlights of this year’s budget are:
YSR Rythu Bharosa Rs. 3,615 cr
Social welfare Rs. 12,465 cr
Education Rs. 22,604 cr
Agriculture Rs. 11,891 cr
Health Rs. 11,419 cr
BC welfare Rs. 26,934 cr
Energy Rs. 6,984 cr
Civil supplies Rs. 3,520 cr
Finance Rs. 50,703 cr
General administration Rs. 878 cr
Irrigation Rs. 11,805
Jagananna vidya, vasathi deevena Rs. 2,277 cr
ST welfare Rs. 1,804 cr
Transport and R&B Rs. 6,588 cr
Panchayat Raj and rural development Rs. 16,719 cr
Tourism Rs. 273 cr
Women and child welfare Rs. 3,456 cr