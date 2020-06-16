Keerthy Suresh opts out for pay cut

Keerthy Suresh is one of the highest-paid actresses of South Indian cinema. After the super success of Mahanati, the actress hiked her fee and is charging huge remuneration. Along with commercial flicks, Keerthy Suresh has been signing women-centric movies. With the coronavirus outbreak, a couple of her movies Penguin and Miss India are heading for a digital release soon. The actress said that she would stay away from shoots for the next three months till the situations calm down.

As per the latest news, Keerthy Suresh decided to slash her remuneration for all her upcoming projects. Keerthy Suresh decided to cut her remuneration by 30% for her upcoming projects. She will be romancing Rajinikanth in Annaatthe directed by Siva. In Telugu, Keerthy Suresh will complete the shoot of Nithiin’s Rang De. The actress has a series of films that are under pre-production phase currently.