AP cabinet to approve online movie tickets sale on Thu!

Despite severe criticism from various quarters on launching the sale of movie tickets online by the Andhra Pradesh government, the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to go ahead with his decision.

It may be recalled that the Jagan government has proposed to launch a web portal for booking movie tickets online on the lines of railway online ticketing system on September 21 this year.

However, this proposal received flak from various quarters who questioned where was the need for AP government to involve in movie ticket business.

But, the Jagan government claimed that it has the support of Tollywood industry for its proposal to launch online sale of tickets.

Against this backdrop, the AP cabinet will meet on Thursday (tomorrow) to approve the web portal for online movie ticket sale.

AP CM Jagan will introduce an ordinance to this effect which will be approved by the cabinet.

The ordinance is being brought to amend the AP Cinematography Act.

The ordinance will later be made the Act with the approval of AP Legislative Assembly. The Assembly is likely to meet in November for winter session.