Last day shock to TRS in Huzurabad

On the last day of the election campaign in Huzurabad, the TRS got an unexpected shock. An announcement by the revenue and health officials appears to have the potential to undo all the great campaign work that the ruling TRS did all these days. A jittery TRS tried to make amends but to no avail.

On Tuesday, there were rumours that those who did not get Covid vaccinated would not get PDS material and welfare pension. It was said that a statement to this effect was made by DMHO Dr Srinivasa Rao. This led to panic among the people and the news spread like wildfire. Meanwhile, realising the damage this rumour could do, the TRS got health director Srinivasa Rao to issue a clarification.

But even before this clarification reached the people, Gadwal collector Valluru Krianthi tweeted saying that those who did not get vaccinated would not get their pensions and ration in November. Sources said that such internal instructions were issued in all the districts to achieve 100 per cent vaccination. The officials in interior areas have issued these instructions.

Now, the opposition BJP and the Congress have taken this news to every nook and corner of Huzurabad constituency. A worried TRS is now trying to repair the damage before the polling day.