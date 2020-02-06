AP Circar denies Kia goodbye stories in global media

Till now, the local and national media attacked CM Jagan Reddy for his policies of demolitions, destructions and cancellations. Now, even the international media is publishing stories on the anti-investors attitude of YCP boss. Reuters, an internationally renowned media agency, put out a story today on the Kia management’s secret but certain efforts to move their AP factory to Tamil Nadu. The Reuters said that talks are already started between TN officials and Kia representatives. Many Indian media immediately wrote follow up stories on why Kia wants to leave AP.

Meanwhile, the Jagan Reddy government responded to these reports. Quite unusually, it began damage control. AP CM would not usually bother about such issues concerning industry or development. He had a unique record of driving away multi-crore Adani Data Center and Lulu Group from Vizag.

Now, AP Industries Principal Secretary Rajat Bhargava rejected Reuters reports as baseless. He asserted that the YCP government is still working with cordial relations with Kia Motors. However, he didn’t clarify on whether incentives would be continued to Kia or not. Also, 75 per cent reservations for local youth and local political harassment are among other reasons behind Kia goodbye. On top of it, Kia carries the intolerable stigma of being brought by Chandrababu.