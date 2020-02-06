Title registered for Megastar’s Next

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva are teaming up for a social drama that started shooting recently. ‘Govind Acharya’ and ‘Acharya’ are the titles considered for the film. As per the latest update, the makers registered ‘Acharya’ with the Film Chamber of Commerce. An official announcement would be made at the appropriate time. The shoot of the film is happening in Kokapet currently.

Trisha is the leading lady and Konidela Production Company, Matinee Entertainments are the producers. The film is aimed for August 14th 2020 release. The film is laced around the scams in Telugu temples. Manisharma is scoring the music and background score. Acharya is made on a budget of Rs 140 crores and is high on expectations.